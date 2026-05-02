Minorities are safe under new NDA rule in Bihar, says Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Saturday said minorities are safe under the NDA government and urged them to have faith in the leadership.

Replying to a query on Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary declining to wear a skull cap offered during a public programme, he said wearing a cap cannot be a measure of governance. “If you measure the performance of a government whether a government representative wears a cap, bring 4-5 caps, and I will wear them,” he said at a press conference.

He said the policy of zero tolerance against communalism, crime and corruption would continue, as during the tenure of Nitish Kumar.

“Just as minorities remained safe during the tenure of Nitish Kumar Ji, they will remain safe even under the rule of Samrat Chaudhary Ji. The minorities of the state should remain at ease and have faith in the NDA government,” he said.

Chaudhary alleged that the opposition has spread fear through misleading propaganda. Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said claims that citizenship would be taken away were unfounded. He also said similar claims were made regarding Waqf properties.

He challenged the opposition to state how many people were affected under the CAA and how many eligible names were removed under the SIR, adding that the minority community is now recognising the truth.