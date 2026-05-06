Bihar cabinet approves AI training for legislators and officials, clears multiple key proposals

PATNA: The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved quality training in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for members of both the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, with the aim of establishing Bihar as a leading state in AI.

State government officials and other staff will also be provided with AI training. A total of 20 proposals were approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The meeting was held a day before the much-awaited expansion on May 7.

The decision gains significance in the wake of the state’s participation in the All India AI Summit and Expo 2026 held in Delhi in February this year. The government had signed an MoU worth Rs 468 crore at the summit.

Briefing the media, Additional Secretary, State Cabinet Department, Arvind Kumar Choudhary said, “The state government has decided to impart training in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to members of both the State Legislative Assembly and Council. Both legislators and state government officials and employees will receive quality training in AI in collaboration with NUS, C-DAC Patna, IIT Patna, NIELIT Patna, and CIMP.”