Bihar cabinet expansion: CM retains key portfolios, Nishant Kumar gets health department

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers following the cabinet expansion.

The Chief Minister has retained charge of the General Administration, Home, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Election, and Civil Aviation departments, as well as all other departments that have not been specifically allocated to any other minister.

Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Health Department. With his formal entry into politics, the allocation of the Health Department, considered one of the government’s most crucial portfolios, to Nishant is being viewed as a significant political signal.

Earlier, the Health Department was held by the BJP. Additionally, senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has been assigned the Agriculture Department. In the previous Nitish government, Sinha held the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio.

A total of 32 leaders from the NDA took oath as ministers during a swearing-in ceremony held at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.