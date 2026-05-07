Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant among 32 sworn in as ministers at cabinet expansion in Bihar

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, was among 32 NDA leaders who took oath as ministers at a function held at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

As many as 15 leaders from the BJP, 13 from JD(U), two from LJP(RV), and one each from HAM and RLM were sworn in as ministers. Five new faces have been inducted into the new cabinet.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and several other senior leaders of the ruling alliance.

Nishant, an engineer by profession, was earlier reluctant to join the cabinet but gave his consent after senior JD(U) leaders, including Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, persuaded him to reconsider his decision.