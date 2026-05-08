Only regional parties can stop BJP’s juggernaut, says Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday asserted that only regional parties could stop the BJP’s juggernaut and said they should come together to chalk out a strategy to address the issue.

Tejashwi’s statement came after Trinamool Congress leader and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee pitched for unity of the Opposition INDIA bloc following her party’s poor performance in the recently concluded state assembly polls.

Responding to a media query on whether efforts would be made to revive the INDIA bloc at the national level, as advocated by the TMC leader, Tejashwi said in Patna that all regional parties should unite to address the issue.

He said they should sit together and discuss the matter, adding that only regional parties could stop the BJP’s juggernaut. He stressed that this should be understood by all stakeholders, and that the INDIA bloc should be formed on a national scale in a more robust manner.

Referring to incidents in West Bengal, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly claimed that the BJP politicised violence in any state but remained silent on incidents in Bihar. “The double standards of the BJP on such issues have been exposed,” he told the media.