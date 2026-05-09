Rahul Gandhi slams Bihar police action on teacher aspirants, targets BJP over unemployment

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of failing to address rising unemployment among young people and condemned the police action against protesting teacher aspirants in Bihar.

The Congress leader alleged that the Bihar Police used force against candidates who were peacefully demonstrating over employment-related demands in Patna. He said the incident reflected the government’s indifference towards the concerns of unemployed youth.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Yesterday in Patna, teacher aspirants who were peacefully protesting for their right to employment were brutally beaten by the Bihar Police--again. BJP's response to unemployed youth: Lathis. Unemployment is the biggest disease in India today, and its most devastating impact is falling on the youth of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh."

Gandhi added that the Congress party stands with the unemployed youth.

"Millions of youth, armed with degrees and skills in hand, are wandering from door to door. But the BJP government neither cares for them nor for you. When youth take to the streets to demand their rights, they are not given jobs in their hands--instead, lathis are rained down on their backs. India's youth are fed up with the BJP's lies--they will no longer stay silent. And the Congress stands with them at every turn," the post read.