RJD MLA Faishal Rahman meets Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary amid Rajya Sabha voting row

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Faishal Rahman, who had created a political furore by abstaining from voting in the last Rajya Sabha elections, met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday.
After the meeting, Faishal wrote on social media that he apprised the Chief Minister of various grievances of the public and development-related issues concerning his constituency. However, he described the meeting as a “courtesy visit” and nothing more.
In his post, he wrote: “Today (Saturday) in Patna, I paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister and apprised him of various public issues and significant development-related matters concerning my constituency. A constructive discussion was held regarding the holistic development of the region, as well as improvements in roads, education, healthcare, and public amenities. Our priority remains to raise people’s issues forcefully.”
Faishal, who represents the Dhaka Assembly constituency in East Champaran district, had earlier met former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence on April 2. He was among the legislators whose absence from voting during the Rajya Sabha elections proved crucial, as the RJD candidate lost the election on March 16.
Apart from him, three Congress MLAs also abstained, affecting the final outcome. All four NDA candidates, including former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, were declared victorious in the election to the Upper House of Parliament.