RJD MLA Faishal Rahman meets Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary amid Rajya Sabha voting row

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Faishal Rahman, who had created a political furore by abstaining from voting in the last Rajya Sabha elections, met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday.

After the meeting, Faishal wrote on social media that he apprised the Chief Minister of various grievances of the public and development-related issues concerning his constituency. However, he described the meeting as a “courtesy visit” and nothing more.

In his post, he wrote: “Today (Saturday) in Patna, I paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister and apprised him of various public issues and significant development-related matters concerning my constituency. A constructive discussion was held regarding the holistic development of the region, as well as improvements in roads, education, healthcare, and public amenities. Our priority remains to raise people’s issues forcefully.”