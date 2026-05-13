Bihar govt hikes two per cent DA for its employees, pensioners, clears major cabinet decisions

PATNA: The Bihar cabinet on Wednesday approved a two per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, pensioners and family pensioners drawing revised pay and pension under the 7th Pay Commission.

According to Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, the DA has been increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent and will be effective from January 1, 2026.

In a parallel revision, the cabinet also approved a five per cent increase in DA for employees and pensioners under the 6th Pay Commission, raising it from 257 per cent to 262 per cent. For those under the 5th Pay Commission, the DA has been raised by nine per cent, from 474 per cent to 483 per cent. The revised DA will also be payable from January 1, 2026. Officials said the decision will benefit nearly nine lakh government employees.

The cabinet also approved the transfer of 100 acres of land to the Government of India’s Food Processing Industries ministry for setting up the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Vaishali district. The land will be transferred free of cost through the Infrastructure Development Authority (IDA), Patna, which has been authorised to finalise the site selection.