Bihar CM honours cricketer Ishan Kishan, hands over Rs one crore cheque for his vital role in ICC T20 World Cup

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday honoured 27-year-old Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, handing him a cheque for Rs. 1 crore as a reward for his significant role in the victory of India’s ICC T20 World Cup.

Choudhary, BJP’s first chief minister in the state, handed over the cheque to Ishan Kishan at the CM’s office in the state capital.

The Indian team’s wicketkeeper-cum-batsman’s family members were also present on the occasion. A ceremonial stole and a commemorative memento were also presented to the cricketer at the event. Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and other top officials of the state government graced the occasion.

The chief minister later posted about the event on his social media account, highlighting Ishan Kishan’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup. “The son of the soil has made the state proud by his contributions to the team’s victory in the tournament,” he added.

Referring to the young cricketer’s professional journey, Choudhary said that though he mostly played out with Jharkhand, his roots were in Bihar’s Nawada district, where his family members reside. He was groomed in Patna.

Chief minister said that a Rs. one crore reward was just a mark of respect for Ishan Kishan’s crucial contribution to the national team and proof that local talent can make it big in the world arena.

“The reward is not just about money; it has sent a message to budding talents," he added.