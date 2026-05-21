Bihar government creates new IG Border post to strengthen surveillance, curb infiltration

PATNA: Bihar government has created a the post of Inspector General, Border, with an objective to strengthen security along state’s international and inter-state borders by improving patrolling and developing intelligence gathering mechanism.

A proposal to that effect was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday evening.

The post of IG, Border, has been created under the Special Branch to strengthen border security and intelligence gathering along Bihar’s international borders with Nepal.

Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary, cabinet secretariat department, said that new post will help the state intelligence agencies in maintaining vigilance along the Nepal border.

Bihar shares a 729-km long border with Nepal. The development comes a week after chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level meeting with top police officers and intelligence agencies to take stock of situation in district along India-Nepal border.

The CS had directed to remove encroachments on ‘No Man’s land’. On February 24 this year union home minister Amit Shah visited Kishanganj district to lead a high-level review meeting on border security along the India-Nepal frontier.