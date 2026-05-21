Bihar government creates new IG Border post to strengthen surveillance, curb infiltration

PATNA: Bihar government has created a the post of Inspector General, Border, with an objective to strengthen security along state’s international and inter-state borders by improving patrolling and developing intelligence gathering mechanism.
A proposal to that effect was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday evening.
The post of IG, Border, has been created under the Special Branch to strengthen border security and intelligence gathering along Bihar’s international borders with Nepal.
Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary, cabinet secretariat department, said that new post will help the state intelligence agencies in maintaining vigilance along the Nepal border.
Bihar shares a 729-km long border with Nepal. The development comes a week after chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level meeting with top police officers and intelligence agencies to take stock of situation in district along India-Nepal border.
The CS had directed to remove encroachments on ‘No Man’s land’. On February 24 this year union home minister Amit Shah visited Kishanganj district to lead a high-level review meeting on border security along the India-Nepal frontier.
The discussions primarily focused on strengthening surveillance, curbing infiltration, and checking illegal activities like drug smuggling and counterfeit currency circulation.
The meeting was also attended by union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, then Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary (now chief minister), chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar.
Director Generals of SSB, BSF and ITBP accompanied Shah. The meeting focused on removing illegal encroachment from ‘No Man’s Land’, check supply of counterfeit currency notes, drug trafficking and other unlawful activities from Nepal and neighbouring Bangladesh.
Though Bangladesh does not share its direct border with Bihar, but some parts are very close to Bihar’s Kishanganj. In addition, issue of infiltration had gained momentum during 2025 Bihar assembly polls after union home minister Amit Shah vowed to drive out illegal infiltrators from the land of Bihar.
“The creation of post of IG, Border, is a significant development towards the union home minister’s resolve,” a senior police officer said.