Prashant Kishor shifts base to ashram on Patna's outskirts, says he will live there till next Bihar polls

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said he has shifted to an ashram on the outskirts of Patna and will continue leading his party’s political activities from there until it gains a foothold in the next Bihar assembly elections.

Addressing reporters in Darbhanga on Wednesday, the 48-year-old political strategist-turned-politician said he moved out of his residence in Patna on Tuesday night.

"Last night I shifted out of the place in Patna where I had been living. The Bihar Navnirman Ashram, situated close to IIT-Patna, shall be my abode till the next assembly polls when the Jan Suraaj Party will, hopefully, make an impact," he said.

The I-PAC co-founder, who quit political consultancy and floated the Jan Suraaj Party in 2024, had until now been operating from 'Sheikhpura House', a sprawling bungalow near Patna airport owned by the family of party national president and former BJP MP Uday Singh.

Singh belongs to a prominent political family. His elder brother, N K Singh, is a former Rajya Sabha MP and former chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, while their late mother, Madhuri Singh, was a senior Congress leader and multiple-term MP from Purnea.

Kishor, a former JD(U) vice-president, also launched a sharp attack on former chief minister Nitish Kumar, who stepped down from the post last month to enter the Rajya Sabha.

"The one who got elected as chief minister after the elections was unable to stop migration caused by economic distress. Instead, he chose to migrate himself, but not before ensuring that his son gets a foothold," he said, referring to Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, who has joined the BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.