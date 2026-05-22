Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi attacked in Bihar's Gaya, bodyguard hurt

PATNA: Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader, was attacked with stones by two youths during a public function in Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday. His bodyguard sustained injuries in the incident.

The incident took place when Manjhi stood up to address a gathering at the premises of St. Thomas English School in Siswar village under Khizarsarai block in Gaya district. The stone did not hit the Union Minister, who escaped unhurt. However, the bodyguard standing behind him sustained minor injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, just as Manjhi rose from his chair to deliver his speech, a youth threw a stone from outside the venue. He was accompanied by another youth, who also pelted a stone toward the stage. The stone narrowly missed Manjhi but struck his bodyguard, causing minor injuries.

Acting swiftly, police detained the two youths from the spot for their alleged involvement in the incident. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

“We are quizzing the youths to ascertain the reason behind the incident,” an investigating officer said over the phone.

Police are trying to determine whether the attack was premeditated or spontaneous. Officials said every aspect of the incident is being investigated, and people present in the vicinity are also being questioned.

Last Sunday, the convoy of MLA Jyoti Manjhi, who is the ‘samdhin’ of the Union Minister, was also attacked in Gaya district.

She was on her way to attend a social event in Gambhira village under Mohanpur block when a passenger vehicle allegedly blocked the path of her convoy.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle deliberately parked it in the middle of the road, thereby obstructing traffic, which led to the incident.

When the MLA’s bodyguards requested that the vehicle be moved, around 15 to 20 people who were inside the vehicle allegedly stepped out, confronted the security personnel and began physically assaulting them.

During the incident, Jyoti Manjhi remained seated inside her vehicle. She later alleged that the attackers hurled abuses, used casteist slurs and even struck the windows of her vehicle.