Bihar police nab kingpin of counterfeit Indian currency racket linked to Nepal, Bangladesh

PATNA: The Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF), with the cooperation of Army Intelligence, on Sunday arrested the alleged kingpin of an Indian fake currency racket linked to Nepal and Bangladesh.

The accused, Daya Tiwari alias Sushil Tiwari, was nabbed from the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

Acting on intelligence inputs from Army Intelligence, a joint team of the STF and East Champaran police conducted raids at different hideouts of Daya Tiwari and took him into custody.

Tiwari was wanted in connection with a case registered at Haraiya police station in East Champaran district on January 31. He had allegedly been operating in Indian territory for a long time. He used to print fake Indian currency notes and supply them to his agents.

He had been absconding since the case was registered against him at Haraiya police station in East Champaran district on January 31 this year. However, his eight associates were arrested by East Champaran police in January this year.

During the search operation, fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 18,500 and Nepali currency worth Rs 25 lakh were recovered from his possession.

Officials associated with the investigation revealed that chemicals used in making counterfeit notes were also recovered during the search operation.