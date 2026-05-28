CM Samrat Chaudhary meets IAS, IPS officers in Delhi to push ‘Viksit Bihar’ vision

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday arrived in New Delhi and chaired a meeting with IAS and IPS officers of the Bihar cadre posted in the national capital. The discussions focused on accelerating the state’s development, attracting investment and strengthening the promotion of Bihar’s brands and potential sectors.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Chief Minister said, “I held a meeting with IAS and IPS officers of the Bihar cadre and engaged in a detailed discussion regarding Bihar’s development, good governance and future prospects.”

Chaudhary was accompanied by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, his adviser Dipak Kumar, Bihar’s Resident Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh and other senior officials. During the interaction, the officers shared suggestions and insights on Bihar’s development priorities.

In the same post, the Chief Minister added, “The suggestions and experiences of everyone are crucial for accelerating the resolve to build a developed Bihar.”

Since assuming office as the BJP’s first Chief Minister in Bihar, Chaudhary has placed strong emphasis on development, law and order, and boosting investment in the state, while also exploring Bihar’s potential in agriculture and allied sectors.

Working closely with officers such as Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, widely credited with driving major reforms in sectors including power and infrastructure, the government has rolled out several initiatives aimed at strengthening development and improving ease of doing business.

Amrit’s tenure in the power sector is particularly noted for electrifying villages across the state, while large-scale road and flyover projects continue to transform Patna and other major cities.

“The Chief Minister interacted with Bihar cadre IAS and IPS officers here, who shared suggestions and ideas on building Brand Bihar and achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bihar for Viksit Bharat’,” a senior source said.