Bihar CM Samrat meets Nitish Kumar amid political buzz over MLC polls, government review report

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday met former chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar at his 7 Circular Road residence in Patna, in a meeting that comes amid discussions around the upcoming Legislative Council elections and recent administrative developments in the state.

Choudhary called on his predecessor soon after he returned to Patna from Delhi. Sources said he went straight to Nitish’s bungalow from the airport. “What transpired between the two leaders are not known, but it is expected that they discussed MLC polls,” a senior BJP leader said.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for about 15 minutes. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha was also present at Nitish’s residence during the meeting.