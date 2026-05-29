Bihar CM Samrat meets Nitish Kumar amid political buzz over MLC polls, government review report

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday met former chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar at his 7 Circular Road residence in Patna, in a meeting that comes amid discussions around the upcoming Legislative Council elections and recent administrative developments in the state.
Choudhary called on his predecessor soon after he returned to Patna from Delhi. Sources said he went straight to Nitish’s bungalow from the airport. “What transpired between the two leaders are not known, but it is expected that they discussed MLC polls,” a senior BJP leader said.
The meeting between the two leaders lasted for about 15 minutes. JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha was also present at Nitish’s residence during the meeting.
Sources said that Choudhary also briefed Nitish about his Delhi visit, during which he met several leaders of the NDA and held deliberations on important issues.
The meeting took place a day after Nitish asked Deputy Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary to submit a detailed report on the functioning of the state government led by Samrat Choudhary.
JD(U)’s move has, however, triggered a political debate in the state. Choudhary took over the reins of the state on April 15 after his predecessor resigned from the post after being elevated to the Rajya Sabha.
Choudhary has repeatedly told people that the government would follow Nitish’s policy of good governance and would not compromise on issues like corruption, crime and communalism. “We get advice from Nitish Ji from time to time,” Choudhary had said at public meetings.