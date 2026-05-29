BJP announces 38-member new Bihar unit team under Sanjay Saraogi

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced a 38-member new team for its Bihar unit, which will function under the leadership of state president Sanjay Saraogi.

A notification was issued in this regard soon after Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary returned from New Delhi. The new team includes three sitting and three former MLAs among the state office bearers.

According to the notification, there will be 14 vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 14 state secretaries, two co-treasurers, and one each for the posts of state headquarters in-charge and office secretary.

Nine women leaders have been given opportunities to serve in the new team.