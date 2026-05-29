BJP announces 38-member new Bihar unit team under Sanjay Saraogi

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced a 38-member new team for its Bihar unit, which will function under the leadership of state president Sanjay Saraogi.
A notification was issued in this regard soon after Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary returned from New Delhi. The new team includes three sitting and three former MLAs among the state office bearers.
According to the notification, there will be 14 vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 14 state secretaries, two co-treasurers, and one each for the posts of state headquarters in-charge and office secretary.
Nine women leaders have been given opportunities to serve in the new team.
Among the three sitting MLAs, Trivikram Narayan Singh has been appointed as state secretary, Nisha Singh has been made the state president of the Mahila Morcha, and Sujit Paswan will head the party’s SC forum.
Among former MLAs, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachol, Pawan Jaiswal and Pranay Kumar Yadav have been appointed as state vice-presidents. Other vice-presidents include Santosh Pathak, Rakesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar Singh, Santosh Ranjan Rai, Anil Thakur, Nand Prasad Chauhan, Balram Mandal and Mukesh Sharma.
Similarly, Saroj Ranjan Patel, Priti Shekhar, Dhanraj Sharma, Rajesh Jha alias Raju Jha and Nitin Abhishek have been appointed as general secretaries.
Among women office bearers, Anamika Paswan, Shobha Singh and Sheila Kushwaha have been made vice-presidents, while Priti Shekhar has been given the responsibility of general secretary.
Similarly, Sushma Sahu, Anjani Nishad, Seema Jha, Ragini Rani and Sarla Rajak have been appointed state secretaries.
Rajesh Sinha and Ankur Gupta have been made co-treasurers.