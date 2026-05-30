Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi challenges eviction move as police deployed outside 10 Circular Road bungalow

PATNA: A political standoff is unfolding in Patna between the NDA government led by Samrat Choudhary and the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, after former chief minister Rabri Devi on Saturday dared the Chief Minister to use force to evict her from the official residence at 10 Circular Road.
For the past two decades, 10 Circular Road has been the residence of Rabri Devi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. RJD leader Lalu Prasad and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also reside within the same premises.
Following Rabri Devi’s challenge to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to evict her from the bungalow, a heavy police presence was deployed at the location. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO-Sachivalaya) Anu Kumari reached 10 Circular Road with a substantial police force, including women constables.
As the police team arrived at the main gate of the residence, RJD workers and supporters initially staged protests. However, considering administrative sensitivities, Rabri Devi personally intervened and called the SDPO inside her residence for discussions.
The police administration is acting on government orders and legal notices, while Rabri Devi has maintained her firm position and is not in a mood to relent.
While speaking to media persons, the RJD leader claimed that she would not vacate the residence “at any cost” and that if the government wanted it, the Chief Minister should call in force to have it vacated.
Presently, Lalu Prasad is in Singapore for a medical check-up.
On Friday, the Bihar Building Construction Department issued a final notice to Rabri Devi directing her to vacate the government bungalow. She has been allotted new government accommodation at 39 Harding Road.
The department had already allotted the 39 Harding Road residence to her after the state assembly elections concluded in November last year.
The 10 Circular Road bungalow has been allotted to State Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Nand Kishore Ram with effect from May 27.
For the Lalu family, 10 Circular Road carries deep sentimental value, having served as the epicentre of RJD’s political activities for the last two decades. It was originally allotted to Rabri Devi following her electoral defeat in November 2005.