Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi challenges eviction move as police deployed outside 10 Circular Road bungalow

As the police team arrived at the main gate of the residence, RJD workers and supporters initially staged protests. However, considering administrative sensitivities, Rabri Devi personally intervened and called the SDPO inside her residence for discussions.

The police administration is acting on government orders and legal notices, while Rabri Devi has maintained her firm position and is not in a mood to relent.

While speaking to media persons, the RJD leader claimed that she would not vacate the residence “at any cost” and that if the government wanted it, the Chief Minister should call in force to have it vacated.

Presently, Lalu Prasad is in Singapore for a medical check-up.

On Friday, the Bihar Building Construction Department issued a final notice to Rabri Devi directing her to vacate the government bungalow. She has been allotted new government accommodation at 39 Harding Road.

The department had already allotted the 39 Harding Road residence to her after the state assembly elections concluded in November last year.

The 10 Circular Road bungalow has been allotted to State Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Nand Kishore Ram with effect from May 27.

For the Lalu family, 10 Circular Road carries deep sentimental value, having served as the epicentre of RJD’s political activities for the last two decades. It was originally allotted to Rabri Devi following her electoral defeat in November 2005.