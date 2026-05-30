Patna Diary: Bihar to shut unrecognised madrasas, Sanskrit schools after statewide verification drive

New govt starts drive against madrasas

Bihar education minister Mithilesh Tiwari is again in the news. This time for the department’s move to launch a drive against unapproved and fraudulent madrasas across the state. The education department has mandated a comprehensive review of all such institutions. Any madrasa or Sanskrit school operating without valid recognition will be immediately shut down. He said that department will review the reports received from respective districts and issue an order for their closure. He, however, clarified that there would be no discrimination. He also asserted that both madarsas and Sankrit schools were being promoted by government.

Babus get worried after the arrest of conman

The arrest of a controversial contractor, Rishu Ranjan Sinha alias Rishu Shree, has come as a nightmare for several serving IAS officers of Bihar. Rishu Shree, known for his close links with IAS officers, was arrested by SVU under PMLA this week. On the run for nearly a year, he fell in the police dragnet this week. Many IAS officers are frightened as Rishu may reveal names of bureaucrats for whom he had arranged tours of foreign countries. The 39-year-old is suspected of having amassed crores of rupees through financial management of the wealth of IAS officers across the country and even in offshore havens.