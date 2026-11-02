One killed, seven injured in gas pipeline blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

PATNA: At least one person was killed and seven others were injured while pipeline of gas exploded during construction work drain in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Monday. The injured have been rushed to local government hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when pipeline of gas was being laid under the earth at Dumari near Gorbarsahi chowk under Sadar police station limits. The sudden blast led to widespread panic with people scrambling to flee.

The explosion was so powerful that its sound was heard about five kilometres from the site of blast. As many as 50 houses were damaged with its impact, with some of them nearby the blast site reduced to rubble.

On getting information, senior police officials rushed to the spot and managed to control the situation as a large number of residents had gathered there following the incident. A motorcyclist died and seven others suffered severe injuries in the incident.

Navlesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, confirmed the death of one person and injuries to seven others. He said that the injured have been admitted to Sadar Hospital and Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. A JCB machine and an SVU were badly damaged in the explosion.