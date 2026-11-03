Bihar CM meets Gadkari for nod to road projects

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite approval of key highway and expressway projects worth Rs 49,751 crore, aimed at improving connectivity and strengthening road infrastructure in the state.

At a meeting with Gadkari at his residence in New Delhi, Choudhary discussed four major projects spanning around 330 km, which have received clearance from the Centre’s Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) and are awaiting final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The projects include a two-lane bridge over the Gandak river on NH-727AA, connecting Manua Pul in Bettiah with Tiwari Patti in Uttar Pradesh’s Sevarahi, at a cost of Rs 1,976.77 crore. The other projects are six-lane elevated roads and service roads on the Saristabad-Didarganj and Anisabad-Didarganj stretches (`8,455.86 crore), among others. During his Delhi visit, Choudhary also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed issues related to border security.