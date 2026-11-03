Bihar river desilting to provide 1,500 lakh cubic metres of material for highway projects

PATNA: Scientific desilting of rivers and other water bodies in Bihar is expected to provide more than 1,500 lakh cubic metres of silt suitable for road construction, which will be used in at least 43 National Highway (NH) projects in the state, including 16 ongoing works.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake the work free of cost under the ‘Nadi Sanjivani’ initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The ministry on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government for scientific desilting of identified rivers and water bodies and the use of suitable excavated silt in road construction.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were present at the signing ceremony.

Gadkari said the model could be extended to other states facing similar challenges. The initiative aims to restore the water-carrying capacity of rivers and water bodies, improve flood management, conserve agricultural land and provide a sustainable source of construction material.

“NHAI has identified substantial potential for utilisation of excavated silt in NH projects in Bihar. Under the initiative, 400 lakh cubic metres of suitable silt will be utilised in the ongoing projects, while an estimated 1,050 lakh cubic metres is proposed for utilisation in 27 future projects, subject to technical suitability and requisite approvals. Currently, 39 NHAI projects covering approximately 1,561 km, with an estimated investment of Rs 58,340 crore, are under construction in Bihar. Another 11 projects covering around 1,982 km and involving an estimated investment of Rs 1.85 lakh crore are proposed,” officials said.

Officials said delays in the availability of soil often affected project timelines and led to revenue losses from tolling and cost escalation. Contractors also faced difficulties in obtaining permission to excavate soil, they added.