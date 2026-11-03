'Crime exists in Bihar, but No 'Aparadh': CM Samrat Choudhary's remark triggers political row

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary courted controversy on Tuesday when he said at a meeting in New Delhi that there could be a crime in Bihar, but no 'aparadh' (offence).
Speaking at an event organised to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Bihar government and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Choudhary said the definition of crime had changed in the state.
“There is no crime here. The very concept of crime has been eliminated. There may be a crime, but there is no 'aparadh'. There are no criminals. The second biggest challenge for Bihar is water management. If Bihar manages its water resources, it will rise again,” he told the gathering.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari was also present on the occasion when Choudhary addressed officials.
A part of Choudhary's speech went viral on social media, inviting sharp reactions from Opposition leaders. The Chief Minister was, in fact, referring to the improved law and order situation in Bihar under the BJP-led NDA government.
Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav took to X to attack Choudhary over his remarks.
“See the statement of a man who has been accused of committing seven murders and was selected as Chief Minister by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi to govern the state,” he said.
“Do the IAS and IPS officers sharing the dais with him at the event, and those working with him, feel honoured or insulted?” he asked.
He further said that it appeared Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a contract to destroy Bihar by appointing this man (Choudhary) as Chief Minister.
In a separate controversy, Tejashwi had earlier criticised Bageshwar Dham head Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri over his remarks comparing Lord Krishna with Lord Ram, describing them as “objectionable, unforgivable and unbecoming” and demanding an apology.
In a post on X, Tejashwi, without naming Shastri, said that a person patronised by those in power had made an objectionable remark about Lord Krishna, who is revered across religious boundaries.
“Lord Krishna, who shook Indra's throne with his little finger, is revered by everyone beyond religious boundaries. The remark against him is objectionable, unforgivable and unbecoming,” he said.
“Ram and Krishna complement each other. Those who earlier divided people in the name of religion are now trying to divide gods. How much lower will they stoop for political gains?” Tejashwi said.
He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, whom he accused of patronising the person responsible for the remark, apologise to the country, society and followers of Sanatan Dharma for allegedly undermining social harmony and religious unity.
The controversy erupted after Shastri, during a Ram Katha programme in Madhya Pradesh, compared the physical postures and abodes of the two deities.
Referring to Lord Krishna, he said that the deity was depicted in a bent posture, whether sitting or standing, with crossed legs, a bent waist and a flute in his hands. In contrast, he said, Lord Ram always stood straight.
“Our God's name is straight, his gait is straight, he looks straight and even his abode is straight — Ayodhya, while yours is Vrindavan,” Shastri reportedly told devotees.
Meanwhile, Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, filed a formal written complaint against Dhirendra Shastri.