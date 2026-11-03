'Crime exists in Bihar, but No 'Aparadh': CM Samrat Choudhary's remark triggers political row

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary courted controversy on Tuesday when he said at a meeting in New Delhi that there could be a crime in Bihar, but no 'aparadh' (offence).

Speaking at an event organised to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Bihar government and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Choudhary said the definition of crime had changed in the state.

“There is no crime here. The very concept of crime has been eliminated. There may be a crime, but there is no 'aparadh'. There are no criminals. The second biggest challenge for Bihar is water management. If Bihar manages its water resources, it will rise again,” he told the gathering.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari was also present on the occasion when Choudhary addressed officials.

A part of Choudhary's speech went viral on social media, inviting sharp reactions from Opposition leaders. The Chief Minister was, in fact, referring to the improved law and order situation in Bihar under the BJP-led NDA government.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav took to X to attack Choudhary over his remarks.

“See the statement of a man who has been accused of committing seven murders and was selected as Chief Minister by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi to govern the state,” he said.

“Do the IAS and IPS officers sharing the dais with him at the event, and those working with him, feel honoured or insulted?” he asked.

He further said that it appeared Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a contract to destroy Bihar by appointing this man (Choudhary) as Chief Minister.

In a separate controversy, Tejashwi had earlier criticised Bageshwar Dham head Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri over his remarks comparing Lord Krishna with Lord Ram, describing them as “objectionable, unforgivable and unbecoming” and demanding an apology.