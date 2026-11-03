Lalu Prasad charges BJP-led NDA with 'vote chori', says Opposition remains united

PATNA: RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad on Tuesday accused the BJP-led NDA of carrying out 'vote chori' to win elections, asserting that the opposition was united against alleged SIR irregularities.

He was speaking to reporters here two days after the opposition INDIA bloc held a rally in New Delhi over allegations of vote theft and electoral malpractices.

Asked about the alleged 'vote chori', Prasad told reporters, "Yes, it has happened. The opposition is united...Our rally in Delhi was successful."

The 78-year-old veteran politician met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence in New Delhi and reminisced about the UPA era and the implementation of laws like MGNREGA.