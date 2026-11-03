One killed, 3 injured as ASI allegedly opens fire on villagers in Bihar

PATNA: A police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire on villagers after being cornered inside a house under suspicious circumstances in Bihar’s Madhubani district late Monday night, killing one person and injuring three others.

The deceased, Ashok Yadav (45), sustained bullet injuries to his chest and thigh and died on the spot. The injured were identified as Phulo Devi (40), who was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition; Vijendra Yadav (45), who sustained a neck injury; and Dhanik Lal Yadav, who was shot in the leg. All three are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.

Madhubani Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said police received information about the incident around 1 am. The accused ASI was posted at a police picket near the Balirajgarh excavation site and frequently visited the village, allegedly because of an illicit relationship with a woman there, he said.

According to local resident Om Prakash Yadav, the ASI entered a house in Balirajgarh village, under Babubarhi police station limits, on Monday night with alleged wrongful intentions. A woman noticed him, locked the room from outside and raised an alarm, following which villagers gathered at the spot.

The SP said the ASI opened fire after realising that villagers had surrounded the house and locked him inside. Eyewitnesses claimed he repeatedly fired through a window using his service revolver, injuring four people.

Police rushed the injured to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Ashok Yadav dead. The SP later visited the hospital to review the treatment arrangements before inspecting the crime scene. Additional security personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent further tension.

The accused ASI is absconding. Two special teams have been formed to arrest him, the SP said, adding that he would be suspended and a murder case registered against him. Police would seek a speedy trial to ensure strict punishment following his arrest, he added.

The incident has heightened tensions between local residents and the police.