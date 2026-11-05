Bihar's Siwan shopkeeper found dead after fire; family alleges he was locked inside and burnt alive

PATNA: Tension gripped Siwan on Thursday after a 30-year-old general store owner was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with his family alleging that he had been locked inside his shop and burnt alive.

The deceased, Nadeem Hussain, was inside his shop on Wednesday night when unidentified persons allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire, his family claimed. They further alleged that the shop's shutter was pulled down from outside after the incident.

The incident took place at Tarwara Bazar under the jurisdiction of GB Nagar police station in Siwan district. The deceased was a resident of Alawal Tola in the district.

Protesting against his death, family members and local residents placed the body on the Patna-Siwan main road, disrupting vehicular traffic. Some articles were also set on fire by protesters during the agitation.