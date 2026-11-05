Bihar's Siwan shopkeeper found dead after fire; family alleges he was locked inside and burnt alive

PATNA: Tension gripped Siwan on Thursday after a 30-year-old general store owner was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with his family alleging that he had been locked inside his shop and burnt alive.
The deceased, Nadeem Hussain, was inside his shop on Wednesday night when unidentified persons allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire, his family claimed. They further alleged that the shop's shutter was pulled down from outside after the incident.
The incident took place at Tarwara Bazar under the jurisdiction of GB Nagar police station in Siwan district. The deceased was a resident of Alawal Tola in the district.
Protesting against his death, family members and local residents placed the body on the Patna-Siwan main road, disrupting vehicular traffic. Some articles were also set on fire by protesters during the agitation.
The protesters demanded the suspension of the station house officer (SHO) of GB Nagar police station, alleging negligence on his part.
The deceased's sister, Afsana Khatoon, alleged that criminals had poured acid on his body before setting the shop on fire. Nadeem sustained severe injuries in the incident and was rushed to Siwan Sadar Hospital, where he died during treatment, she told the media. She said the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday.
Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashutosh Kumar Gupta and SDPO Pranjal Kumar reached the spot and assured the protesters of appropriate action, following which the road blockade was lifted.
A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the shop and collected evidence. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
The family's allegation of murder is yet to be established.