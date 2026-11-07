Bihar encounters trigger political slugfest as Tejashwi targets NDA government over law and order

He claimed that the situation in Bihar had become alarming since a person accused of murder became Chief Minister. He further alleged that whenever the CM and the police come under pressure over the unchecked crime situation, they target people belonging to a particular caste through encounters to divert public attention.

Echoing Tejashwi's allegations, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra claimed that members of the Muslim and Yadav communities were being targeted. He alleged that people were being falsely implicated in cases and sent to jail, while efforts were being made to ensure they were denied bail.

“If a criminal opens fire at the police and is killed in retaliatory firing, there is no problem. However, someone cannot be branded a criminal merely because they have been named in a case arising out of personal enmity,” he claimed.

The RJD MLA from Maner said crime had no caste, but police encounters should not be conducted on the basis of caste. “In the past, several such cases have been reported in which people belonging to particular castes were targeted by the police,” he asserted.

He demanded a thorough investigation into the entire incident.

Meanwhile, during a media interaction, Bihar Cooperative Minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said that the allegations made by the families of those killed in the Maner encounter warranted an investigation.

However, when asked why he was not ordering a probe, he said the Chief Minister and the administration would decide the next course of action.

Dismissing the Opposition's allegations of caste-based police action, the minister said that criminals had no caste.