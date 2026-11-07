RJD MP seeks President's intervention over DU professor's alleged casteist remarks against Yadav community

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav has written to the President of India seeking an impartial inquiry into alleged caste-based derogatory remarks made by a Delhi University professor against the Yadav/Ahir community during a televised debate.

In his letter, Yadav expressed concern over the public resentment triggered by the professor's alleged remarks, which, according to media reports, included the use of expressions such as "gawar" in conjunction with the term "Ahir".

"The controversy has raised serious concerns over the use of caste identity, community genealogy and social stereotypes as instruments of public insult and humiliation", he has claimed in the letter.

Yadav said the matter was particularly disturbing as the individual concerned held an academic position at one of India's prestigious public universities. He said university professors were expected to uphold constitutional morality, democratic values, social equality and respect for the dignity of every community.

"A teacher who must be educating his students against societal stereotypes is here himself strengthening unacceptable caste based derogatory stereotypes", he said.

The RJD MP accused the professor of repeatedly making indecent and unacceptable remarks, adding that the comments had caused resentment among members of the community, students and civil society organisations.

"This concerns not merely an individual community, not only nation's pastoral society but the larger constitutional commitment to equality, fraternity and social justice", Yadav stated.