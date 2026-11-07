RJD MP seeks President's intervention over DU professor's alleged casteist remarks against Yadav community

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav has written to the President of India seeking an impartial inquiry into alleged caste-based derogatory remarks made by a Delhi University professor against the Yadav/Ahir community during a televised debate.
In his letter, Yadav expressed concern over the public resentment triggered by the professor's alleged remarks, which, according to media reports, included the use of expressions such as "gawar" in conjunction with the term "Ahir".
"The controversy has raised serious concerns over the use of caste identity, community genealogy and social stereotypes as instruments of public insult and humiliation", he has claimed in the letter.
Yadav said the matter was particularly disturbing as the individual concerned held an academic position at one of India's prestigious public universities. He said university professors were expected to uphold constitutional morality, democratic values, social equality and respect for the dignity of every community.
"A teacher who must be educating his students against societal stereotypes is here himself strengthening unacceptable caste based derogatory stereotypes", he said.
The RJD MP accused the professor of repeatedly making indecent and unacceptable remarks, adding that the comments had caused resentment among members of the community, students and civil society organisations.
"This concerns not merely an individual community, not only nation's pastoral society but the larger constitutional commitment to equality, fraternity and social justice", Yadav stated.
Highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the Yadav/Ahir community, he said, "The Yadav/Ahir community has a long and complex social, historical and cultural genealogy. Its identity, like that of every other community, deserves recognition and respect rather than being subjected to ridicule, social stereotyping or derogatory characterisation. No individual or academic authority should be permitted to use historical, sociological or genealogical narratives to demean an entire community or associate its social identity with alleged intellectual or cultural inferiority".
Yadav also highlighted the community's contribution to the armed forces and national defence, citing the battles of Rezang La, Hajipir Pass, the Kargil conflict and the 1971 war.
"Honouring them is synonymous with honouring the nation itself. Whether it was the legendary battle of Rezang La in the Chushul sector, the battle of Hajipir Pass, the Kargil Conflict, or the 1971 War, Yadav soldiers have repeatedly vindicated their unparalleled bravery", he added.
He also referred to the community's presence in the armed forces, paramilitary forces and state police departments, as well as its contributions to public service and nation-building.
"Consequently, casting derogatory slurs upon illustrious Yadav community is not merely an isolated insult to a specific caste, but a grave affront to the collective conscience, cultural heritage, patriotism and sense of duty of the entire nation", he asserted.
Referring to the professor by name, Yadav said, "The unsavoury remarks made by Sandeep Ragi have ignited profound resentment across the nation, specially within the pastoral society in general and the targeted community in particular".
He also referred to demands within academic circles for a comprehensive review of the professor's PhD theses, including an examination of his research methodology, the accuracy of the facts presented and the authenticity of the sources cited.
Yadav said divisive remarks that could create social discord should not be tolerated, warning that failure to address the issue could affect national unity and social harmony.
Emphasising the distinction between freedom of expression and the denigration of communities, he said, "It is important to distinguish between legitimate political disagreement and the denigration of an entire social community. Freedom of expression is an essential democratic right but it cannot be used as an unrestricted licence to humiliate communities or promote social prejudice".
He said the controversy had gone beyond an exchange during a television debate and had become a wider discussion on caste dignity, academic responsibility and constitutional values. He also expressed concern over the normalisation of caste-based prejudice in academic and public institutions.
Referring to the constitutional principles of equality and fraternity, Yadav wrote, "Madam President, the strength of Indian democracy lies in its ability to accommodate social diversity while guaranteeing equal dignity to every citizen. Caste-based humiliation, stereotyping and the denigration of communities undermine the constitutional promise of fraternity and social justice".
He said universities should provide an environment where differences were addressed through reason, evidence and academic rigour rather than caste-based ridicule or public humiliation.
"The dignity of a community should never become a casualty of political debate or academic authority", he argued.
Seeking the President's intervention in her capacity as Visitor of the University of Delhi, Yadav wrote, "Therefore, I earnestly request your kind, intervention in your capacity as Visitor of the University of Delhi so that an impartial inquiry is undertaken and appropriate action is considered in accordance with the Constitution, applicable laws and university regulations".
"I trust that your intervention will reaffirm the constitutional principle that no citizen or community should be subjected to public humiliation or social stereotyping on account of their caste identity. I shall remain grateful for your kind consideration and appropriate intervention", he stated.