Bihar to launch drive from Dec 1 to encourage 'well-off' people to surrender power subsidy

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday reiterated his appeal to financially well-off families and income tax payers to voluntarily give up the benefit of 125 units of free electricity, saying the state government would launch a campaign from December 1 to encourage them to do so.

Choudhary made the announcement while interacting with reporters during his visit to slum areas in Patna to celebrate Diwali with underprivileged sections of society.

He also distributed sweets among residents on the occasion.

Addressing a youth parliament in Patna last week, the chief minister said the state government was spending around Rs 23,000 crore annually on electricity subsidies and appealed to affluent families to voluntarily give up the benefit of 125 units of free power to help the state utilise resources for development.

"Under this campaign, people will be encouraged to voluntarily give up subsidy benefits. Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people to surrender their LPG subsidies, we are making a similar appeal," Choudhary told reporters.

He said the government provides electricity subsidies worth around Rs 10,000 annually to each family. Those who voluntarily surrender the benefit would be recognised for their contribution, he added.

The chief minister also said he had appealed to public representatives and administrative officials to visit tribal areas and meet members of Dalit and other extremely backward communities to celebrate Diwali with them.

"Officials should share both their joys and sorrows and become a part of their lives. Festivals should be celebrated by everyone, and nobody should be left out. That is why I have come here personally as well," he said.

Choudhary also praised Modi for celebrating Diwali with security personnel in Bastar.

"PM Modi has often stood alongside soldiers at the borders, and today, under his leadership, the country has become Naxal-free. It is significant that Modi himself is visiting a place like Bastar and celebrating Diwali there with our security personnel," he said.

The chief minister further said Modi would visit Bihar on November 21 and was expected to announce several development and infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from PTI)