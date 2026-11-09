Tejashwi slams PM Modi's Bihar visit, says he should have come during September floods

RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bihar on November 21, saying he should have visited the state during the floods in September instead of coming now to inaugurate development projects.

Modi is likely to visit Vaishali district to inaugurate projects related to an industrial corridor and address a public rally.

“We had invited him way back during the floods in the state. He should have come then,” Yadav told reporters in Patna, alleging that Bihar's financial condition had deteriorated under the NDA's “double-engine government”.

Claiming that criminals were calling the shots in the state, the RJD leader alleged that incidents of shootings, crimes against women and other offences were being reported regularly.

Speaking on the sidelines of his birthday celebrations at the RJD headquarters, Yadav accused the government of neglecting key issues such as education, healthcare, unemployment and inflation.

The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly also vowed to oppose any attempt to undermine democracy or alter the Constitution, warning that his party would take to the streets if necessary.

“There are forces that want to crush democracy and alter the Constitution. We will teach them a lesson. If need be, we will take to the streets,” he said, reiterating his vision of a Bihar free from unemployment, poverty, inflation, corruption and crime.

Emphasising the need to strengthen social justice and secularism, Yadav said these ideals must reach every section of society.

Asked about a post on X by Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, who said that “rebellion and revolution have now become the duty of patriots”, Yadav said people would take to the streets to defend democracy and the Constitution.

“Nobody should have the audacity to play with the country's democracy,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)