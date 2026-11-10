Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary suspends 15 officials over delays in resolving public grievances

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday suspended 15 officials, including several circle officers, for alleged negligence and failure to address public grievances promptly during the ongoing Sahayog Shivir programme.

The action was taken after the Chief Minister reviewed complaints received through the Sahayog portal and identified officials accused of delaying their resolution and violating prescribed procedures. Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against the suspended officials.

Those suspended include circle officers Jai Prakash Singh and Archana Kumari in Munger, Ravi Ranjan (block development officer) in Bhojpur, Sanjeev Kumar in Katihar, Santosh Kumar Suman in Bhagalpur, Pankaj Kumar in Araria, Ramesh Kumar in Gaya, Ranjit Kumar in Jehanabad and Priyanka Singh in Supaul.

The other suspended officials are Veena Vaishali, executive officer in Supaul; Rohit Kumar Dubey, assistant engineer in the Public Health Engineering Department in Sheikhpura; junior engineers Bhola Nath in Muzaffarpur, Shyam Babu Rai in West Champaran and Pawan Kumar in Sitamarhi; and revenue officer Shubham Kumar in Gopalganj.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat has directed district officials, departmental secretaries and secretariat officials to regularly review not only the timely disposal of applications received through the Sahayog portal but also the quality of their resolution.

Officials have been warned that disciplinary action will be initiated if they are found delaying complaints instead of addressing the grievances effectively.