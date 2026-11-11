Bihar gang-rape survivor's ordeal far from over; thrown off rooftop of her house months after assault

PATNA: The ordeal of a 30-year-old gangrape survivor from Bihar's Begusarai district is far from over. Late on Wednesday, she was allegedly thrown off the rooftop of her house by her neighbour and another person in an apparent attempt to kill her and tamper with evidence in the gangrape case.

The incident took place when the woman was asleep at her house under the Chakia police station limits in Begusarai district. The accused in the gangrape case, along with another person, allegedly barged into her house, took her to the terrace and threw her from a height of around 15 feet. One person was arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

She sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a local health facility, from where she was referred to the Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for further treatment.

Police officials from Town police station recorded her statement and forwarded it to Chakia police station for further action.

The victim's relatives alleged that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chakia police station did not respond despite repeated calls to his official mobile number. They claimed that the police swung into action only after they approached Superintendent of Police Maneesh.

The victim told the investigating officer that the accused in the gangrape case had threatened to kill her if she did not agree to a compromise in the case.

"We had informed the local police station about the threats issued by the accused, but no action was taken," she told the investigating officer.

When contacted, Maneesh said a separate FIR had been registered based on the victim's statement. One person, identified as Bhongal Kumar, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the other accused in the case," he told the media.