Gang-rape survivor thrown off roof in Bihar's Begusarai months after assault; one arrested

A 30-year-old gang-rape survivor have allegedly been thrown off the roof of a building by a neighbour in Bihar's Begusarai district, leading to the man's arrest, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the injured woman was admitted to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai. Based on the victim's statement, her neighbour Bhongal Kumar was arrested, they said.

Police said a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation has been initiated.

The woman's kin alleged that they were being pressured to withdraw the gang-rape case registered in June and the dastardly attack on Tuesday was part of those arm-twisting tactics.

The woman was allegedly raped by five men on June 11 when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself. A cartridge-like object, a stone and a piece of wood were retrieved from her private parts during treatment at that time, according to police.

All five accused had been arrested.

Her family members have alleged that some of the gang-rape accused had previously entered her house about three months earlier and attempted to sexually assault her.

(With inputs from PTI)