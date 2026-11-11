'Mafia rule prevails at every level' in Bihar, claims RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday accused the NDA government in Bihar of “allowing the mafia to establish its influence”, while alleging that the state had descended into “financial disorder and administrative mismanagement”.

In a post on X, Yadav, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, claimed that corruption, deteriorating law and order and poor governance had become deep-rooted structural problems under the present regime, affecting every section of society and all institutions.

"Mafia rule prevails at every level. What could be more unfortunate than criminals killing policemen, while police personnel are killing innocent citizens to cover up their own lapses?" he alleged.