Madhubani collectorate building in Bihar is set to be auctioned on November 26 over Rs 4.17 crore dues

PATNA: In an embarrassment for the Bihar government, a portion of the Madhubani district Collectorate, which houses key administrative and law enforcement offices, is set to be auctioned on November 26 to recover Rs 4.17 crore in unpaid dues to a private company.

The auction will proceed after the Supreme Court dismissed the state government's Special Leave Petition (SLP) seeking a stay on the execution proceedings. A Bench comprising Justices Arvind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi declined to interfere in the matter.

Following the order, the Madhubani District and Sessions Court issued a revised sale proclamation, fixing November 26 for the auction of around 10 kattha of land and a two-storey building in the southern part of the Collectorate complex.

The dispute dates back to 1982, when the state government entered into an agreement with Kolkata-based M/s Radha Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd to revive the closed Pandaul cooperative cotton mill in Madhubani. The company provided capital and raw materials worth around Rs 28.90 lakh.

However, the mill failed to sustain operations and eventually shut down in 2000, leaving the company's investment unrecovered. The company initiated arbitration proceedings against the state government and the mill authorities in 2012.