PATNA: A doctor who owns a private hospital in Bihar's Aurangabad district and his assistant have been arrested after a man, allegedly assaulted following an argument over the treatment of a pregnant woman, died during treatment at a hospital in Patna.

Sikandar Khan, a resident of Charkuppa village under the jurisdiction of Rafiganj police station, died on November 14, four days after the alleged assault at KP Memorial Hospital in Nonia Tilla in Aurangabad district.

Police said Khan had visited the hospital around 11.30 pm on November 10 with a friend to arrange treatment for the latter's father. A pregnant woman, whose family was known to Khan, was also admitted to the hospital and was due to deliver.

The hospital owner and operator, Dr Ranjit Kumar Yadav, allegedly advised that the woman be shifted to another facility for delivery because of her low haemoglobin levels and the need for a blood transfusion. This led to an argument between Yadav and Khan, which allegedly escalated into an assault, a police officer said.

Khan's brother, Sabre Alam, alleged that Yadav and his staff dragged Khan inside the hospital and locked the gate. Yadav allegedly hit him on the head with a hockey stick, while Yadav's brother, Ranjay Kumar, attacked him with an iron rod. A hospital employee, Saurabh Kumar, and two unidentified staff members also allegedly joined the assault.

Following the incident, Khan was taken to the government hospital in Rafiganj in a police vehicle. Given his critical condition, doctors referred him to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya. He was subsequently shifted to Medanta Hospital in Patna, where he died during treatment on November 14.

An FIR was registered on November 11 based on Sabre Alam's complaint under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

Following Khan's death, police added Section 103(1) of the BNS, which deals with murder, to the case.

Yadav and hospital compounder Saurabh Kumar have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.