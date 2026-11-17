PATNA: A political row has erupted over the naming of the six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur bridge across the Ganga as ‘Nitish Setu’, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) questioning the decision and the NDA strongly defending former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s contribution to the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge on November 21. It connects NH-30 near Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with NH-103 near Bidupur in Vaishali district. Its route passes through Raghopur diara, an area that has long struggled with connectivity due to its geographical location amid river channels.

Once opened to traffic, the 19.76-km-long bridge, including a 9.76-km main bridge, built at a cost of Rs 4,988 crore, will surpass Assam’s Bhupen Hazarika Setu over the Lohit river to become the country’s longest river bridge, officials associated with the project said.

RJD national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to portray Nitish Kumar as politically finished by naming the bridge after him during his lifetime.

Recalling the foundation-stone-laying ceremony in August 2015, Tejashwi said he had proposed naming the bridge after freedom fighter Akshayavat Rai, whose ancestral village lies along its route. Rai was a close associate of former chief minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Karpoori Thakur.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said Nitish Kumar had agreed to the proposal in the presence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the Mahagathbandhan government. He added that the decision was reaffirmed during a review meeting in 2022, when he returned as deputy chief minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government.

“Had Nitish Kumar been conscious and in his right mind, the bridge would have been named ‘Akshayavat Setu’,” Tejashwi said, questioning the decision to name it after the former chief minister.