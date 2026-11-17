PATNA: Unidentified thieves broke into the private residence of Bihar minister Sanjay Tiger in Patna's AG Colony, under the jurisdiction of Shastrinagar police station, and escaped with valuables worth Rs 90 lakh.

The burglary took place when the minister's family was away during the Chhath festival, which concluded on Monday. The thieves allegedly entered the two-storey house, broke the locks of four rooms and ransacked the cupboards.

Sachivalaya SDPO-II Saket Kumar said on Tuesday that the burglars took around 600 grammes of gold, 2 kg of silver and Rs 7 lakh in cash. Several other valuables were also reported missing, family members told the police.

Shastrinagar police reached the spot after receiving information about the burglary. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called in to collect evidence. Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to ascertain the identity of the thieves.

Some footage has reportedly captured the movements of suspects, providing investigators with possible leads in the case.

Sources said the police had detained a person suspected of providing the burglars with information about the house's interiors and the valuables kept there.

Investigators are also probing who conducted a recce of the house and how the accused obtained inside information.

Police are trying to identify the suspects through CCTV footage and conducting raids at possible hideouts. The footage reportedly showed a police patrol vehicle passing through the area just minutes before the burglars entered the house.