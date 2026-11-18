PATNA: In one of the biggest heists in recent times, unidentified armed criminals looted jewellery worth more than Rs 30 crore from a Senco Jewellers showroom in broad daylight in Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran in north Bihar, on Wednesday.

As many as eight robbers arrived on three motorcycles, overpowered the showroom staff and customers, tied their hands and seized their mobile phones before collecting the jewellery and fleeing the spot. Two people were reportedly hit on the head during the robbery.

A woman present inside the showroom said the robbers remarked, “We will be back; this is a movie,” while leaving the premises with the looted jewellery.

DIG (Bettiah) Harkishore Rai, SP Kumar Gautam and DSP Ajit Kumar reached the spot and questioned the staff. Police have launched an investigation to identify and arrest the accused. The exact value of the stolen jewellery is yet to be assessed.

The showroom's owner, Brajesh Kushwaha, is a JD(U) leader who had also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election on an LJP ticket in the past. The showroom is located close to the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Renu Devi.

After hearing about the heist, Renu Devi also reached the showroom and gathered information about the robbery. The showroom is situated adjacent to a National Highway. Senior district officials were at the spot, collecting information about the incident.

Police are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused. Preliminary assessments suggest that this could be one of the largest robberies in Bettiah's history.

Meanwhile, unidentified thieves broke into a jewellery showroom and an electronics shop in Araria district on Tuesday night and escaped with valuables worth nearly Rs 1 crore.

The thieves used a gas cutter to break open the shutter of Shagun Jewellers, located near the bus stand, and decamped with jewellery. The theft came to light on Wednesday morning when locals noticed the damaged shutter and alerted the owner.

The jewellery showroom is located barely 200 metres from the Araria SP's residence.

Bihar has recently witnessed a series of robbery incidents targeting jewellery shops. “A professional gang is targeting jewellery shops in the state. We have formed a special team to identify the gang involved in such incidents,” a police official said.