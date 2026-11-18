PATNA: Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday busted an alleged Dubai-linked online betting syndicate, arresting six people, including its suspected kingpin, and uncovering transactions worth Rs 88.52 crore through 44 mule bank accounts, police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF, Patna Police, cyber police and teams from Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, along with bank representatives, conducted coordinated raids at 16 locations across five states.

The six arrests were made in Ranchi, Patna and Danapur. Alleged gang leader Sandeep Kumar Gupta and Lovely Priya were arrested in Ranchi, Mandeep Singh alias Goldy was picked up from the Patrakar Nagar police station area in Patna, and Kaushal Kumar, Changu and Monu Kumar alias Mangu were nabbed from Meridian Enclave in Danapur.

Another 37 suspects were detained for questioning in Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was registered at Patna Cyber Police Station on November 17. The raids covered seven locations in Patna, two in Kolkata, three in Delhi, one in Ghaziabad, two in Prayagraj and one in Ranchi. Further searches were underway in Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

STF Director General Kundan Krishnan said the alleged kingpin was operating from Dubai using foreign-hosted servers, while members promoted betting platforms through social media. Further investigation is underway.