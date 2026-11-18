A scuffle broke out between NSUI workers and journalists at the Bihar Congress headquarters in Patna on Wednesday after reporters objected to the absence of party leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was initially scheduled to attend a press conference. No one was seriously injured in the incident, and neither side lodged a police complaint.

Reporters, photographers and camera persons had gathered at Sadakat Ashram, the party headquarters, for the press conference, which was scheduled to be addressed by Kumar, the AICC in charge of the Congress's student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), among others.

The journalists became angry after being informed that Kumar, known as a firebrand student leader, was not in town and that local NSUI leaders would address the press conference instead.

The scribes alleged that they had been misled by the organisation, a charge rejected by the Congress.

The party leaders said it was true that Kumar's name had figured in the invitation letter issued in the morning, but a revised communication, issued half an hour before the presser was to begin, had made it clear that the former JNU students' union president would not be present.

Shortly afterwards, a quarrel over seating arrangements between an NSUI worker and a photojournalist led to blows and a scuffle between both sides.

NSUI functionaries tried to pacify the agitated journalists, who insisted that an apology be issued by senior Congress functionaries, and boycotted the press conference.

(With inputs from PTI)