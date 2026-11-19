PATNA: The Bihar government has barred administrative officials from inaugurating development projects or having their names inscribed on foundation stones, making it mandatory to invite local MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives to government functions.

A directive issued by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Wednesday reiterates instructions issued in 2013 and 2021. It comes days after Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma criticised the Khagaria district administration for excluding the district’s four NDA MLAs from the invitation list for an annual Gaushala fair.

The circular states that such practices “diminish public trust in elected representatives” and violate established protocol. It stipulates that elected representatives, rather than administrative officials, should inaugurate development schemes or lay foundation stones. They must also be invited to government functions and public programmes.

The chief secretary has directed all departments, divisional commissioners and district magistrates to ensure strict compliance.