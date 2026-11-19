PATNA: The Bihar government has barred administrative officials from inaugurating development projects or having their names inscribed on foundation stones, making it mandatory to invite local MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives to government functions.
A directive issued by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Wednesday reiterates instructions issued in 2013 and 2021. It comes days after Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma criticised the Khagaria district administration for excluding the district’s four NDA MLAs from the invitation list for an annual Gaushala fair.
The circular states that such practices “diminish public trust in elected representatives” and violate established protocol. It stipulates that elected representatives, rather than administrative officials, should inaugurate development schemes or lay foundation stones. They must also be invited to government functions and public programmes.
The chief secretary has directed all departments, divisional commissioners and district magistrates to ensure strict compliance.
The directive follows a controversy over the 138th annual celebration of the Shri Gaushala Committee in Khagaria, where Verma objected to the exclusion of the four NDA MLAs while administrative officials were designated as chief guests.
Following the row, the sub-divisional officer’s office acknowledged on November 16 that the MP and MLAs had not been invited and directed the organisers to revise the arrangements. A revised invitation named Verma as the chief guest and included other elected representatives.
Verma later thanked the chief minister for the intervention. Several ruling alliance MLAs had earlier complained about district administrations’ continued attempts to inaugurate development projects through senior officials, ignoring legislators.
However, Choudhary took cognisance of the LJP (RV) MP’s complaint and asked the state chief secretary to look into the matter. The chief secretary issued a formal circular on Wednesday.
The legislators and MPs have thanked the chief minister for the initiative.