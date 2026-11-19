PATNA: A controversy has erupted over a video purportedly showing security personnel pushing Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar away as he attempted to approach Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during an inspection in Vaishali district on Thursday.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a security personnel assigned to the Chief Minister's security stopping Nishant with his hand and pushing him back as the minister tried to stand beside Choudhary, who was interacting with the media.

Nishant, the son of former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, subsequently moved away.

The incident reportedly took place during Choudhary's visit to Vaishali to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled November 21 visit and the inauguration of the Kachchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur six-lane bridge.

Nishant who is also the minister in charge of Vaishali district, was accompanying the CM during the inspection of preparations for the Prime Minister’s proposed visit.

The reason behind the security personnel's action was not immediately clear. The incident, however, snowballed into a major political controversy with JD(U) leaders, including Neeraj Kumar and Abhishek Jha, demanding a probe.

Reacting to the incident, Neeraj, who is also the official chief spokesperson of JD(U), described it as "sad and painful" and urged the police headquarters to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

He questioned how a cabinet minister and the district's in-charge minister, who was accompanying the chief minister on an official visit, could be treated in such a manner. He also demanded an inquiry to ascertain whether the security personnel had acted deliberately.