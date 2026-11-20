PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday said the state had received investment proposals worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore, announcing a 30-day clearance mechanism under which proposals would be deemed approved if no decision was taken by the 31st day.

Addressing the ‘Udyamiyon Se Samvad’ and MoU exchange ceremony in Patna, jointly organised by the industries and energy departments, Choudhary said the government was committed to transforming Bihar into one of the fastest-growing industrial states.

Major investment proposals include Rs 70,000 crore each from NTPC and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, Rs 12,500 crore from the Federation of Aviation Industry in India, Rs 10,000 crore each from CTRLs and Ramky Group’s Ranvian, and Rs 9,900 crore each from two Adani Hydro Energy subsidiaries.

The chief minister said the government had created 13 lakh government jobs and two crore employment opportunities over the past six years. It aims to provide employment and government jobs to one crore people over the next five years, turn one crore families into entrepreneurs and make one crore women ‘Lakhpati Didis’. So far, 50 lakh women have achieved the target, he claimed.

On the energy front, Choudhary said 1.82 crore families were receiving 125 units of free electricity, while agreements had been signed for an additional 11,000 MW of power. The state was also providing subsidies worth Rs 23,000 crore in the sector.

The government plans to develop 12 new townships and upgrade transport and logistics infrastructure to support industrial expansion. It is also exploring the use of river silt in construction and embankment strengthening as part of efforts to tackle flooding.

Choudhary said Bihar had the resources, skilled workforce and market potential to attract investments, urging industries to partner with the state in its development.