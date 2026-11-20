PATNA: In a major step towards industrial development and attracting investment in Bihar, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for six major energy projects during the Entrepreneurs’ Interaction and MoU Exchange Ceremony organised under Bihar Business Connect–2026.

The MOUs were signed at an event in Patna on Friday. It was attended by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav. State industries minister Shreyasi Singh was also present on the occasion.

These projects envisage a total investment of Rs 1,72,885 crore in the state’s energy sector. The projects comprise two nuclear power plants and four pumped storage projects.

The two nuclear power plants will be established in Banka and Siwan districts, while the four pumped storage projects will be developed in Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad districts.

Among the total investment proposals worth Rs. 2.25 lakh crore received by the Energy and Industries Departments under Bihar Business Connect, the agreements for these six energy projects mark a significant step towards strengthening the state's power generation and energy storage capacity.

Once implemented, these projects will help meet Bihar’s future electricity requirements, enhance energy security and accelerate industrial growth.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Bihar’s energy sector is undergoing a major transformation. He said these projects will enhance power generation capacity and strengthen the state's energy infrastructure.

Highlighting the importance of the MOUs, Choudhary said the agreements have been signed keeping in mind the rising demand for electricity and the pace of industrial development.

The CM added that the state government aims to ensure 24×7 availability of affordable, quality and uninterrupted power to industries by 2030.