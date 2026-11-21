PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district, marking a major milestone in the state's infrastructure development.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Ahead of the event, Bihar Minister Sheela Mandal expressed pride over the Prime Minister's visit and welcomed the inauguration of the bridge, describing it as a significant moment for the state.

Speaking to ANI, Mandal said that PM Modi's frequent visits to Bihar were a matter of pride for its people and that the inauguration added to the occasion's significance.

BJP MLA Lakhendra Kumar Raushan also welcomed the decision to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar, calling it an honour for both the former Chief Minister and the people of Bihar.

Raushan said Nitish Kumar had played the role of a bridge in advancing development across the state. He added that the NDA government's decision to name the infrastructure project 'Nitish Setu' was a recognition of his contribution to Bihar.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan described the Prime Minister's visit as an exciting occasion, highlighting the dedication of several development projects to the state.