PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district, marking a major milestone in the state's infrastructure development.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were present at the inauguration ceremony.
Ahead of the event, Bihar Minister Sheela Mandal expressed pride over the Prime Minister's visit and welcomed the inauguration of the bridge, describing it as a significant moment for the state.
Speaking to ANI, Mandal said that PM Modi's frequent visits to Bihar were a matter of pride for its people and that the inauguration added to the occasion's significance.
BJP MLA Lakhendra Kumar Raushan also welcomed the decision to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar, calling it an honour for both the former Chief Minister and the people of Bihar.
Raushan said Nitish Kumar had played the role of a bridge in advancing development across the state. He added that the NDA government's decision to name the infrastructure project 'Nitish Setu' was a recognition of his contribution to Bihar.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan described the Prime Minister's visit as an exciting occasion, highlighting the dedication of several development projects to the state.
Paswan also recalled his late father and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's long-standing dream of seeing the project become a reality. He said the completion of the project was an emotional moment for him and expressed confidence that his father would have been happy to witness its inauguration.
The Nitish Setu project has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,280 crore. Spanning 19.7 km, it connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district.
The project comprises a 9.7-km main bridge over the Ganga and 10 km of approach roads. It is expected to improve connectivity between north and south Bihar, facilitate smoother transportation and provide a major boost to regional development.
(With inputs from ANI)