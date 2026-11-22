NEW DELHI: Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh drew attention on Saturday when she was seen cuddling her young son during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar.

Singh was responsible for overseeing the arrangements for the Prime Minister's programme in Vaishali, where he dedicated a bridge named after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the nation.

While Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other dignitaries, listened to speeches on the stage, Singh was seen holding her son on her lap. The moment, captured on camera during the official programme, showed her balancing her administrative responsibilities with motherhood.

Popularly known as 'Collector Didi' in Vaishali, particularly among young girls and women, Singh is known for her 'Collector Didi Programme', through which she mentors schoolgirls on education, career choices and future opportunities. She interacts with them every week through virtual sessions and meetings at the Collectorate.

The video of Singh with her son during the official programme has since gone viral on social media, drawing appreciation.

The moment has highlighted how professional responsibilities and motherhood can go hand in hand, with Singh balancing her duties as a district magistrate and a mother.