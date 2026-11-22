Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday alleged that “BJP agents” within the JD(U) were facilitating a merger of the regional party with the BJP and keeping its chief Nitish Kumar away from public appearances.
Kishor, a former national vice-president of the JD(U), was responding to questions about Kumar's absence from a function on Saturday at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a bridge named after the former Bihar chief minister in Vaishali district.
“You should pose this question to Sanjay Jha (JD(U) working president) as to why Nitish Kumar, who had received the PM at Patna airport, was not present at the function in Vaishali district,” Kishor told PTI Videos.
“The fact is that the JD(U) is being run by BJP agents who are paving the way for the party's merger (with the saffron outfit). To this end, they are ensuring that Nitish Kumar is kept away from the public eye,” the Bankipur MLA alleged.
NDA sources, however, told PTI that Kumar was not invited to the programme as he no longer held a constitutional post after stepping down in April, and the event was a government function. They also pointed out that several JD(U) leaders, including Kumar's son Nishant, a minister, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, were present at the event.
A senior RJD leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told PTI that the NDA's explanation was questionable, noting that JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, both Rajya Sabha MPs like Kumar, were present at the function.
On Prime Minister Modi's claim that his government had lifted 50 crore people out of poverty since 2014, Kishor said the assertion was “correct” in the context of migration of Bihar's poor youth to other states for work.
“While the Congress gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' (poverty eradication), Modi has forced Bihar's poor youth to migrate to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for jobs and daily wage work. In that sense, his claim is correct,” he said.
Kishor also responded to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on India's global economic standing, saying the country's position internationally would depend on its underlying strengths.
“India's global standing will improve only when its education system, healthcare, economy and military become stronger. Its position on the world stage will automatically improve once these foundations are strengthened,” he said.
He further accused the government of using “Jeevika Didis” as a political cadre for the BJP and NDA, referring to their attendance at the inauguration of Nitish Setu in Vaishali.
“Modi promised to make Jeevika Didis the Lakhpati Didis (women earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually). However, they have been turned into a permanent cadre of the BJP and the NDA using taxpayers' money,” Kishor alleged.
Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction at Columbia University in New York earlier this week, had claimed India was facing an “economic disaster”, citing unemployment, a weakened manufacturing base and problems in the education system.
(With inputs from PTI)