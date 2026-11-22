Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday alleged that “BJP agents” within the JD(U) were facilitating a merger of the regional party with the BJP and keeping its chief Nitish Kumar away from public appearances.

Kishor, a former national vice-president of the JD(U), was responding to questions about Kumar's absence from a function on Saturday at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a bridge named after the former Bihar chief minister in Vaishali district.

“You should pose this question to Sanjay Jha (JD(U) working president) as to why Nitish Kumar, who had received the PM at Patna airport, was not present at the function in Vaishali district,” Kishor told PTI Videos.

“The fact is that the JD(U) is being run by BJP agents who are paving the way for the party's merger (with the saffron outfit). To this end, they are ensuring that Nitish Kumar is kept away from the public eye,” the Bankipur MLA alleged.

NDA sources, however, told PTI that Kumar was not invited to the programme as he no longer held a constitutional post after stepping down in April, and the event was a government function. They also pointed out that several JD(U) leaders, including Kumar's son Nishant, a minister, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, were present at the event.

A senior RJD leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told PTI that the NDA's explanation was questionable, noting that JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, both Rajya Sabha MPs like Kumar, were present at the function.