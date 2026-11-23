PATNA: The Bihar government is planning to develop ropeway facilities at 20 major tourist destinations across the state to boost religious, historical and eco-tourism, with a proposed ropeway connecting Patna to the Hariharnath temple in Sonepur among the major projects.

The proposed seven-km ropeway over the Ganga will connect the JP Ganga Path area in Patna to the famous Hariharnath temple in Sonepur, Saran district, offering an alternative mode of transport for devotees and tourists. The project is expected to be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had announced the project on October 1 at the Rising Bihar Investor Summit 2026 in Patna, stating that work would begin within five months. Following the announcement, the state tourism department initiated steps towards its implementation.

The Bihar State Road Development Corporation issued a consultancy tender on November 7 for a pre-feasibility study to assess the project's technical viability, route alignment and other aspects. The final project cost, station locations, passenger capacity and technical specifications are yet to be determined.

The broader ropeway expansion plan seeks to connect religious and hill destinations across Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Jehanabad, Rohtas and Kaimur districts, with projects planned at six major tourist destinations.

Ropeway projects planned at six major tourist destinations

The proposed ropeway projects include:

- Brahmayoni hill in Gaya

- Dungeshwari hill in Bodh Gaya

- Pretshila hill in Gaya

- Vanavar hill in Jehanabad

- Rohtasgarh Fort in Rohtas

- Maa Mundeshwari temple in Kaimur

A total of Rs 35.91 crore has been earmarked for three ropeway projects in the Gaya and Bodh Gaya regions. Of this, Rs 8.67 crore has been allocated for Brahmayoni hill, Rs 16.76 crore for Dungeshwari hill and Rs 10.48 crore for Pretshila hill.

Brahmayoni hill is an important religious destination, while Dungeshwari hill is internationally renowned as the place where Lord Buddha practised meditation and austerities. Pretshila hill attracts a large number of devotees during Pitrapaksha for performing Pind Daan rituals for their ancestors.

Vanavar, Rohtasgarh and Mundeshwari also to get ropeway facilities

Vanavar hill in Jehanabad, the historic Rohtasgarh Fort in Rohtas district and Maa Mundeshwari temple in Kaimur have also been included in the state's ropeway expansion plan.

For the Mundeshwari ropeway project, the Central government has already granted final approval for the use of 1.3094 hectares of forest land.