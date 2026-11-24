PATNA: The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday formally projected Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as its future leader, with the party's national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha declaring that the organisation would function under his leadership.

“He has to run the party in the future, and we will all work under his leadership. We will extend full cooperation to him. He is our leader,” Jha said at a function marking ‘Sushasan Diwas’ (Good Governance Day) at the Karpoori Thakur auditorium in Patna.

Jha added that Nishant would tour the state and take charge of the party organisation.

The announcement comes six months after Nishant joined the Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar as a minister. Describing the period as a transitional phase for the JD(U), Jha said changes were natural in the life of an individual, a family or a political party.

The JD(U) observed Good Governance Day across all 38 district headquarters and 534 block headquarters to commemorate Nitish Kumar becoming Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. The party also announced that the statewide celebrations would become an annual feature.

Recalling Nitish Kumar's five-decade public life, Jha said it had been marked by political honesty and adherence to principles. He also urged Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to uphold the governance norms and principles established by his predecessor.

Nishant said his political approach would be guided by his father's principles of ‘development with justice’, inclusive growth and secularism. He pledged to remain attentive to the aspirations of all sections of society, particularly weaker and deprived communities, women and minorities.

Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, ministers Shravan Kumar and Leshi Singh, besides JD(U) legislators and senior party functionaries, attended the programme.