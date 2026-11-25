PATNA: Bihar All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MLA Akhtarul Iman has triggered a controversy with his strong advocacy of the purdah system for Muslim women and criticism of free mingling of men and women.

The row erupted after a video of Iman’s public speech went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the video, Iman can be allegedly seen making obscene, derogatory and provocative remarks about women, their attire and the ‘munh dikhai’ ritual performed after Muslim weddings.

“Have our menfolk lost all sense of shame? Such free mingling is characteristic of swine,” Iman said in the speech. BJP hit out at the AIMIM leader, accusing him of making regressive remarks against women and suggesting that he should move to Afghanistan if he was so concerned about the implementation of Sharia law.

Reacting to the remarks, the Bihar BJP media cell in charge of Danish Eqbal said it was regrettable that an elected representative was speaking like “regressive maulanas”. “Our women are getting educated and excelling in all walks of life. If he (Iman) is so concerned about Sharia, he should go and live in Afghanistan,” Eqbal said. Iman, however, refused to back down and defended his choice of words.